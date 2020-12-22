Mayor issues his Christmas message

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has offered Christmas greetings to everyone who lives in our Borough.

In his Christmas message, Alderman Mark Fielding said: "As we prepare for the Christmas period, I'm sure you will all agree that 2020 has been a very different year for all of us.

"Our normal day to day lives and freedom have been challenged, and we're now facing another very difficult period with impending new restrictions from Boxing Day. These are difficult measures which aim to protect our health service and our communities, and I'm urging you all to play your part in the weeks ahead.

"Soon after becoming Mayor in June, one of the first tasks I undertook was to visit a number of community groups right across the borough. I was impressed by the community spirit demonstrated within our towns, villages and rural areas. This includes the community groups that were already well established prior to the pandemic and the new support groups that emerged to meet the challenges faced by the restrictions.

"There have been so many stories of how neighbourhoods have pulled together, especially to support the elderly and vulnerable. Your strength, versatility and resilience in these tough times is to be commended and I have no doubt it will continue to be our greatest asset as we look towards the New Year.

"I look forward to the return of a buoyant economy to our towns, villages and coastal resorts. When you are doing your Christmas shopping please uphold the public health advice while supporting our local business community within our Borough. Remember, if you spend locally you are supporting jobs and the wider economy. This year, more than ever, they need our support.

"Christmas is a very special time for all, especially for children as they count down the days to Santa's arrival. I have six grandchildren myself, and their expectation and excitement is infectious and this touches us all in the build-up to the big day.

"I believe in the true meaning of Christmas 'And the angel said unto them, Fear not for behold I bring you good tidings of great joy which shall be to all people, for unto you is born this day in the City of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.' Luke 2 v10-11.

"Even those of other faiths or no faith acknowledge this season of the year as a time to spend with their families and those closest to them.

"At Christmas, we should also take time to think of those who are ill, lonely or bereaved.

"I would like to finish by urging you to follow the public health advice and do everything you can to protect yourself and your loved ones at this critical stage of the pandemic.

"May I take this opportunity as Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to wish you all a very joyous, safe and peaceful Christmas season and a Happy New Year."