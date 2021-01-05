BREAKING: Ballymena Utd derby game 'off'

Derby game at Warden Street Showgrounds postponed 'in line with Covid policy'

By Damian Mullan

IT appears as if this Saturday's 'Boxing Day' derby between Ballymena Utd and Coleraine is off.

The Sun's NI football correspondent Mark McIntosh has just tweeted that the eagerly awaited clash at Ballymena is off 'in line with Covid policy.'

"Scheduled Ballymena and Larne games off this week in line with Covid policy," he posted.

David Jeffrey's side defeated the Inver Park men 1-0 last weekend.

If the game is postponed then it creates even more of a headache for Oran Kearney and his players who are already facing a host of games this month.

More on this story as we get it...

