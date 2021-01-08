Police conduct A26 checkpoint

MEMBERS of the PSNI conducted a high visibility check point on the northbound section of the A26 on Friday.

The operation follows new lockdown restrictions forbidding people from leaving home for non-essential reasons coming into force across Northern Ireland overnight on Thursday.

The law will remain in place until February 6 but will be reviewed later this month.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said people would 'notice an increase in visible policing' with the tighter lockdown restrictions in place.

Under the terms of the new lockdown rules, people can only leave home for a limited number of reasons.

The measures have been introduced amid growing concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

