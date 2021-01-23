Waking up to a blanket of snow

PEOPLE across the north coast awoke to the first real snowfall of the winter on Saturday morning.

It came as temperatures dipped overnight on Friday to minus three or four in some places.

A weather warning has been issued by BBC Weather for 'heavy snow showers' on Saturday.

And while that will prompt plenty of photos on social media it may not be so warmly welcomed by organisers of the one sport still allowed under current government restirctions - football.

The Danske Bank Premiership was set to return this afternoon after a two week break to help fight the spread of Covid-19 but the seasonal weather could put a freeze on that.

Coleraine, looking to regain the momentum they had built up with three successive wins prior to the most recent hiatus, are due to host Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds this afternoon.

Given the current conditions and the forecast of further snow showers throughout the morning, it would appear unlikely that the game will take place.

As soon as we get news we will let you know.

In the meantime, if you enjoy getting out in the snow then this is your time.

If you don't - pull the curtains, wrap yourself up in a blanket, get on the sofa and stick on one of those old Saturday afternoon movies that you never normally get time to watch...