PAUL WATTERS: Prawn and Red Pepper Chowder

INTERNATIONAL chef, Paul Watters, has over 30 years' experience in the culinary industry.

He has worked in some of the best-known places in the world, such as the Savoy Hotel, the Hilton on Park Lane in London and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Now working in Belfast, he wants to inspire people to cook on a budget, as well as helping them to learn more about food and how to cook.

This week, Paul gives us a recipe for a prawn and red pepper chowder which is sure to spice up your start to 2021.

You can follow Paul on his Facebook page, Simple, tasty, healthy by PW, or if you have any queries you can email him directly at paulwatters35@gmail.com.

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp plain flour

1 pint of chicken/vegetable /fish stock

4 large red pepper diced

300 ml of semi skimmed milk

120 ml of double cream

200g raw and veined peeled King prawns

2 handful of frozen peas

1 /2 bunch of flat leaf parsley chopped

2 tsp of rapeseed oil

1 tsp of wholegrain mustard

2 potatoes peeled (chopp into small cubes)

1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 onion (red/brown) chopped

1 clove of garlic crushed

METHOD

Bring a large pan to the heat melt the butter and oil. Add the onion, garlic mustard and smoked paprika fry on a gentle heat until softened.

Remove from the heat gradually add the flour until a paste has formed (we classically call this a roux). Bring back to the heat gently add the stock until smooth. Add the chopped chopped potato.

Bring back to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer occasionally stirring for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are soft and tender add the pepper and simmer for a further five minutes.

Pour in the milk and 250 ml of the cream as you want to keep some of the cream for your garnish. Add prawns and peas, heat for about five mins until the prawns are pink and cooked through.

Stir in the chopped parsley and season as required, transfer into serving bowl - add a little more parsley if required and drizzle the remaining cream on top.

For a finishing touch add a little black pepper on top and enjoy.