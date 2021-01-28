Schools to remain closed until March 8

MOST pupils will not return to school until Monday, March 8, at the earliest, it's been announced.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, First Minister Arlene Foster, said the ongoing public health situation meant remote learning must continue.

It may also be the case that only some year groups go back to school on 8 March, if a return then is possible.

Mrs Foster said she recognised it would come as a disappointment" for many parents and pupils.

She said special schools will remain open and mainstream schools will continue to provide supervised learning for vulnerable children and the children of key workers.

"Childcare settings and childminers will also remain open," she added.



The recommendation had been made by Education Minister Peter Weir at a meeting of the Executive this morning.



Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the decision as "difficult" but urged people to "stay the course".

"We wish we could be more certain about a definitive date, but we will keep it under review," she added.

The Executive's next review of the lockdown restrictions, which in place until March 5, is scheduled for February 18.