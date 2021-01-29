150 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in week January 16-22

LATEST figures published on Friday by NISRA show that 150 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week January 16-22 2021, the second highest weekly number since the pandemic began, lower only to the total in the previous week ending January 15 (169).

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to January 22 2021 has now reached 2,355.

The January 17 2021 saw the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths occurring in any one day since the start of the pandemic (34).

Of the 2,355 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,487 (63.1%) took place in hospital, 687 (29.2%) in care homes, 13 (0.6%) in hospices and 168 (7.1%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 700 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 166 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to January 22 2021 was 1,716. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 897 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 occurred between March 18 2020 and January 22 2021, 76.6% (687) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 210 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 38.1% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending January 22 2021 (week 3, 2021) was 474, 31 more than week 2, and 99 more than the five year average (2016-2020) of 375.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 182 (38.4%) of the 474 deaths registered in week three 2021. This is the highest weekly number of Covid-19 related death registrations since the start of the pandemic and means that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered to January 22 2021 has now reached 2,311.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 77.4% of the 2,311 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 22nd January 2021, while those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 476 (20.6%) of the total.