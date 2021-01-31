Busy morning for PSNI officers
Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.
POLICE are continuing to investigate after a number of suspicious objects were found in the north Antrim area on Sunday morning.
The Bann Road between Agivey and Bendooragh was closed in both directions following the discovery of a suspicious object.
Later, both the Glenstall Road and the Balnamore Road were also closed after a second suspicious object was found.
Diversions remain in place whilst efforts are ongoing to examine both objects.