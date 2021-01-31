Police examine suspicious object

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Sunday 31 January 2021 9:30
THE B66 Bann Road, between Agivey and Bendooragh, in the Ballymoney area, has been closed in both directions following the discovery of a suspicious object.
Diversions are in place whilst the object is examined.
