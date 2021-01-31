Police examine suspicious object

By Damian Mullan

THE B66 Bann Road, between Agivey and Bendooragh, in the Ballymoney area, has been closed in both directions following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Diversions are in place whilst the object is examined.

 

