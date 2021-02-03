Man shot dead in north Belfast

Man shot dead in north Belfast

The scene of a shooting on the Cliftonville Road in Belfast where a man has died after being shot on Tuesday evening. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in north Belfast on Tuesday night.

Police received reports of the shooting on the Cliftonville Road at about 8.15pm and officers attended along with paramedics.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery urged anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information, to get in contact with police.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282