AN online DUP petition aimed at forcing a parliamentary debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol has passed the 100,000 mark.



The petition was launched by DUP leader Arlene Foster in order to bring pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to trigger Article 16 of the Protocol.



As petition has now reached more than 100,000 signatures it will be considered for debate in Parliament



Earlier this week, the DUP announced its strategy to undermine the Protocol, which it wants to be scrapped.



The Protocol, which kicked in after the UK left the European Union on December 31, aims to keep the Irish border open.