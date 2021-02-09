Birthday messages flood in for university football stalwart

The great and the good pay tribute to Dr Tom Stark as he celebrates his 80th birthday

Actor and comedian Omid Djalili, who played for UUC Soccer Club back in the eighties, pictured with club president Dr Tom Stark and his wife Morag.

By Damian Mullan

STARS of stage and screen, bishops, former NI internationals, football agents and Irish League legends have been paying tribute to Dr Tom Stark on the occasion of his 80th birthday today (Tuesday).

‘Starky,’ as many know him, is a familiar face through his involvement with Ulster University, Coleraine and District Football League and SuperCupNI.

Originally from Scotland, Tom moved here in the late sixties to take up a lecturing position at the then New University of Ulster (NUU).

He was asked to take over the running of the university’s football club at the end of its first season in 1969.

And he’s been involved ever since - an association which stretches back over five decades.

Now club president, he has helped nurture countless young men through their time at university, ostensibly coaching them on the football pitches but, in reality, guiding them through the complexities of young adulthood.

It is testament to him and his standing in the community that so many have paid tribute to him on his milestone birthday.

We have a special two page feature in Tuesday's Chronicle, including contributions from award-winning actor and comedian Omid Djalili, brothers Jim and John Platt, former Coleraine midfielder Tommy McCallion and many others...

