Minister urges businesses to apply for Covid-19 grants

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds has encouraged Northern Ireland businesses to check if they are eligible to apply for her Department’s Covid-19 grant schemes.

The Department for the Economy has already provided more than £370million in lifeline support to over 30,000 businesses, and millions of pounds is currently being delivered to thousands more.

Minister Dodds said: “The impact of Covid-19 meant this has been a very difficult year for our business community and that is why I want to provide financial support to as many businesses as possible.

“The grants have already saved thousands of jobs and are securing the future of businesses in a wide range of sectors right across Northern Ireland.

“I would urge all businesses to look closely at the eligibility criteria for all of the grants available to see if they can apply for help.”

The schemes currently open to applications include:

* The Limited Company Directors Support Scheme. A one-off taxable grant of £3,500 is available for company directors personally adversely impacted by Covid-19. This scheme closes to applications on February 18.

*The Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme is supporting businesses directly and indirectly impacted by the Health Protection Regulations. This could include driving instructors, mobile hairdressers, tour operators, dog kennel owners and people working in the wedding business. Eligible businesses will receive a grant up to £800 for each week the regulations are in place.

* The Newly Self-Employed Support Scheme is supporting those who commenced self-employment in 2019/20 and have been adversely impacted by Covid-19. Eligible applicants receive a one-off taxable grant of £3,500. Applications close 6pm, Friday 19 February.

* The Bed and Breakfast, Guest House and Guest Accommodation Support Scheme is providing financial support ranging from £1,000 up to £12,500. This scheme is open to applications until 5pm tomorrow (Thursday 11 February 2021.)

Information on all of the business support schemes and their eligibility criteria is available at https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/campaign/coronavirus-updates-support-your-business