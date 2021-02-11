Bannsiders' boss lends support to call to re-open children's sport

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney is among more than 50 Northern Ireland sports people who have signed a letter urging the Northern Ireland Executive to give 'immediate consideration' to opening outdoor sport again to children.

The letter says evidence points to youth sport continuing in many countries 'without adverse effects.'

Other signatories to the letter include Stuart Dallas and Gary Hamilton from the football world, former Ireland rugby international Stephen Ferris, Tyrone GAA legend Peter Canavan and Ireland hockey star Shirley McCay.

The letter claims the 'curtailing of outdoor youth sport is unnecessary and not supported by either science or best practice.'

"During more than seven months in the past year, children here will have been prohibited from playing sport outside at a time when they were also excluded from school, and, by natural extension, school PE," stated the letter.

"There are no confirmed transmissions of Covid-19 through participation in outdoor sport.

"The UK Government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance acknowledged that he is 'not aware' of Covid-19 transmission between children playing football outdoors and the Westminster Government have made provision for this understanding in their restrictions.

"Up to and including tier four restrictions in England include exemptions for organised under-18 and disabled outdoor sport to continue."