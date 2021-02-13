Glentoran v Coleraine one of three games to be called off

COLERAINE'S game against Glentoran at the Oval has been called off.

It is one of three Danske Bank Premiership games to be postponed because of the wintry weather.

Ballymena United's game at home to Linfield and Glenavon's trip to Warrenpoint Town are also off.

A pitch inspection will be held at Shamrock Park at 1pm with a view to the game taking place at the later time of 5pm.

So far, the two remaining games - Crusaders at home to Carrick Rangers and Larne at home to Dungannon Swifts - are on.

The latter will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Heavy snow on Saturday has affected many parts of the province causing widespread disruption.