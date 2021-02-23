PSNI investigate Mosside shooting

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a shooting in Ballymoney last night (Monday).

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “We received a report just after 7.30pm that a man had been shot at a property in the Mosside Gardens area outside Ballymoney.

“A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

“An investigation is now underway and we would urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting or witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area, to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1841 of 22/02/21.

“A report can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”