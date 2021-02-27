Police warning over Portrush car cruise

POLICE have issued a warning about a car cruise which it is believed is planned for Portrush on Sunday.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Rory Bradley warned anyone thinking of attending to think again.

"We are aware a car cruise may be held in Portrush on Sunday and we would strongly appeal to those involved to reconsider," he said.



"We are reminding the public to adhere to the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations, which include restrictions on movement that stipulate that no person may leave or remain away from the place where they normally live without reasonable excuse.



"While we will have additional officers on patrol, in and around the north coast this weekend, we are reminding the public of the need to maintain safe social distance and to stay within their bubbles.



“To be clear, people who are showing disregard should expect swift enforcement.

"We will always engage with people first explaining the guidance and the law and encourage people to comply, judging each case on its own merits.

"However, where we are left with no choice but to enforce, we will take this measure in order to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities and help protect our NHS.



“We continue to encourage the Northern Ireland public to adhere to the Regulations and help keep everyone in our communities safe.

"We always welcome information from the public about any illegal activities. You can contact police on 101, or make a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/



"We are asking everyone to work with us during this pandemic to ensure safe spaces for all and help keep everyone safe."