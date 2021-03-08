Council applause for local Rangers legend

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor Peter Johnston has congratulated Rangers legend Steven Davis MBE after the Cullybackey hero's side claimed their 55th league title at the weekend.

The Glasgow giants sealed their first Scottish Premiership crown in a decade, with Davis instrumental in the championship-winning campaign.

The Mayor hailed Steven, who holds the record for international caps for Northern Ireland, as a wonderful ambassador for the sport, and Mid and East Antrim.

And he also extended a warm invitation to Steven and his family to attend a special reception in the midfielder's honour, when restrictions permit.

The Mayor said: "Words like legend and hero are often used when it comes to footballers and sports people generally, but Steven Davis is absolutely deserving of those titles.

"Steven has been plying his trade at the very highest levels for almost two decades, and many of us have followed his football journey and been inspired and proud at what he has achieved and continues to do so.

"Rangers fans here and around the world are rightly celebrating today after the weekend's remarkable triumph, and we in Mid and East Antrim are delighted one of our own played such a key role in that victory. Well done Steven Davis, and well done to all at Rangers."

This Friday, a motion will be brought to Council by Councillor Marc Collins, due to be seconded by Councillor Cheryl Johnston, for Council to formally recognise and congraulate Rangers on their title victory.

Elected Members who have also shown their support for this motion include Councillor Matthew Armstrong, Councillor Beth Adger MBE and Alderman Tommy Nicholl MBE.