Harm caused by drugs misuse a 'key challenge' for society - Swann

Health Minister Robin Swann says the impact of drug use on individuals, their families and wider society remains a key challenge.

The Health Minister was speaking following the publication of the latest Drug Related Deaths by NISRA which show that in 2019 191 people died from drug related causes: “First and foremost we must always remember that these deaths are not just statistics. They are people who will be sorely missed and I would like to offer my sincere condolences to all their loved ones.

“The harm caused by drug use, including the misuse of prescription medication, is a key challenge for health and society. Each of these deaths is preventable and it is vital that we as a society do more to tackle the harm caused by problematic drug use. This is a key priority for my Department – working with the Health & Social Care sector, the Department of Justice, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland – to address this growing issue.”

Outlining work being undertaken by the Department of Health, Minister Swann said: “My Department is overseeing the development a new alcohol and drug strategy for Northern Ireland aimed at preventing and addressing the harms related to all substance use. A consultation process on the draft Strategy has recently completed and work has now begun on analysing responses. Once this is complete my officials will work with key stakeholders, including service users and their families, to finalise the strategy.”

The Minister added: “I will continue to work with Ministerial colleagues and Departments to address the underlying causes of substance misuse, such as poverty, homelessness and loneliness. It is only by working holistically across all these issues that we will truly create the conditions to help prevent both alcohol and drug related deaths.”

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride added: “The figures released today highlight the ongoing challenge we face in addressing and preventing those specific harms related to the problematic use of drugs – both in terms of illegal drugs and the inappropriate use of prescription medicines.

“Over the course of our previous alcohol and drugs strategy, there were some encouraging signs in relation to reductions in substance misuse at the population level. Among adults, prevalence of illegal drug use largely plateaued and we continued to see significant numbers of individuals and families accessing treatment and support services for alcohol and drug use. In addition, problematic drug use among young people fell significantly.

“However, as we can see in the drug-related death figures released today, this is continuing to be offset by increases in a range of indicators related to harm. There are ongoing concerns about polydrug use and the misuse of prescription drugs. There appears to be a significant cohort of people engaging in increasingly risky behaviours, causing an acute increase in related harms.”

Concluding, Dr McBride said: “I would encourage everyone who is using drugs to seek support from their GP or from other services available to them.”

A list of services is available at: http://services.drugsandalcoholni.info/ . Family support services are also available for family members affected by someone else’s substance use, whether or not the individual is engaging with or seeking treatment and support.

Key Points •There were 191 drug-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2019, the highest number recorded since the time series began in 1997. Almost half (45.5%) of these deaths were of men aged 25-44.

•The 2019 total (191) is more than double that recorded a decade ago (84) but is similar to the total of 189 in 2018. Drug-related deaths accounted for 10.1 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. In terms of all deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2019 (15,758), drug-related deaths accounted for 1.2% of the total.

•The figures show that the drug-related mortality rate remained relatively constant between 2018 and 2019 for both males and females. The rate for males decreased from 14.4 per 100,000 males to 14.3; for females the equivalent rate rose from 5.9 per 100,000 females to 6.0. Males accounted for 69.6% (133) of the 191 drug-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2019.

•Of the 191 drug-related deaths in 2019, 62 (32.5%) were in the 25-34 age group with a further 53 (27.7%) in the 35-44 age group. These figures equate to age-specific, drug-related mortality rates of 24.9 deaths per 100,000 people aged 25-34 and 22.0 deaths per 100,000 people aged 35-44.

•The majority (86.4%) of all drug-related deaths in 2019 were classed as drug-misuse deaths (where the underlying cause is drug poisoning, drug abuse or drug dependence and where any of the substances controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act (1971) are involved), similar to 2018 (85.2%). The rate of death relating to drug misuse has increased from 3.2 deaths per 100,000 people in 2009 to 8.7 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019.

•More than half (56.0%) of drug-related deaths in 2019 involved three or more drugs. In contrast, in 2009, 70.2% of drug-related deaths involved one or two drugs.

•Since 2010, over half of drug-related deaths each year have involved an opioid. In 2019, 128 drug-related deaths had an opioid mentioned on the death certificate.

Heroin and morphine were the most frequently mentioned opioids in 2019, connected to 46 drug-related deaths, up from 40 in 2018 and the highest number on record.

•Drug-related deaths involving cocaine increased from 28 in 2018 to 37 in 2019, the highest level on record.

•Diazepam was listed in 36.6% of all drug-related deaths in 2019, a decrease from previous years. Drug-related deaths involving pregabalin, however, have risen consistently since its first appearance in these statistics in 2013; the annual number of deaths involving this controlled substance rose from 9 in 2016, to 54 in 2018 to 77 in 2019. The latest figure sees pregabalin appearing in 40.3% of all drug related deaths.

•The proportion of all drug-related deaths that also mentioned alcohol on the death certificate decreased from 23.3% in 2018 to 16.2% in 2019.

This percentage is lower than the average proportion over the previous decade, 2009-2018 (24.1%).

•The statistics also indicate that there are notably higher numbers of drug-related deaths in areas of deprivation across Northern Ireland. People living in the most deprived areas are five times more likely to die from a drug-related death than those in the least deprived areas.