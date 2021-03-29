Make sure your property is secure

NOW that the clocks have moved forward over the weekend, the Police Service of Northern Ireland is urging people to check their properties are secure against opportunistic burglars.

The message is clear - check all your locks, not only on the doors and windows of your home but also on any outbuildings, garages, sheds and gates to safeguard any possessions and valuable equipment.

Chief Inspector Joanne Gibson, from the Crime Prevention and Early Intervention Branch said: "This is a timely reminder to take every precaution you can to make sure your home is secure.

"As we hope for better weather to come our way, it can be too easy to leave windows open when we go out, or front doors unlocked while we tend to the back garden. This is all it takes for a burglar to gain access to your home. Our advice is close it, lock it, check it.

"Never leave garages or sheds unlocked and keep any valuables stored safely out of sight - not where they can be seen through windows. This advice goes for children's bikes and other toys in the same way it applies to lawnmowers and other equipment.

“A proportion of all burglaries occur at unsecured premises through unlocked doors or windows. If your doors aren't secure, neither is your house.

"Make sure to keep cash and other valuable items out of sight and never leave keys in locks, on table tops or on hooks in view of external windows.

"You should also consider fitting an alarm or other security devices around your property and please report any suspicious people, vehicles or activity to police."

If you need any further crime prevention advice, please speak to your local Policing Team Officer or your Crime Prevention Officer on 101. There is also additional advice on securing your home available on the website: www.psni.police.uk