THIS Thursday (April 1), Northern Irish hymn-writing duo Keith and Kristyn Getty will be welcoming fans to spend time with their family in their home on the outskirts of Coleraine.

BBC Northern Ireland will air a new 30 minute documentary ‘At Home With The Gettys’ as part of the BBC’s Hope and Faith For Spring 2021 Season.

The show gives a ‘behind the scenes’ perspective into the life of the Getty family who currently live in the north coast.

The duo will share musical performances of their most famous songs, re-tell stories of how they first met and how they have reinvented the modern hymn.

The timing of the programme coincides with the 20-year anniversary of the release of In Christ Alone, Keith Getty’s most famous hymn, that has been sung by over 100 million people in churches across the world and co-written with Stuart Townend.

Eddie Doyle, BBC Northern Ireland Senior Head of Content Commissioning, said: “We are delighted Keith, Kristyn and their family allowed us into their Ballybogey home to tell the story of their amazing success on the world stage as contemporary hymn writers. And despite living in Nashville for many years and traveling the world, it’s clear from the film that their roots are still very firmly here in Northern Ireland.”

The Gettys strongly believe that the last year has provided an unprecedented opportunity to build new habits of worshiping God through song in the home.

In the midst of a difficult year that perspective led them to want to share resources and inspire other families around the world, helping others see how fun and simple it can be to lead their children in singing together as a family.

Talking about the show, Keith Getty said: “Being home in Northern Ireland for the last year has been very special. After 15 years on the road touring, lockdown has given us the opportunity to do things as a family which we have missed.

“We realise this has been a difficult time for everyone and we hope the programme helps enrich people’s lives this Easter. Reliving our journey has been particularly memorable as 20 years ago this Easter we tried out ‘In Christ Alone’ for the first time.”

Since lockdown, Keith & Kristyn’s ‘family hymn sing’ online performances have received more than 10 million views since launching in 2020. Moreover, their Evensong album was number one on the Billboard mainstream children’s albums in September 2020 removing the official Frozen soundtrack from number one after 42 weeks and their Sing Global Conference is now the largest worship conference in the world.

‘At Home With The Gettys’ airs on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10:45pm on April 1. It will be repeated this Sunday at 6.30pm on BBC Two Northern Ireland. These will be available across the UK on the digital platform, and on demand from 7pm this Thursday on BBC iPlayer.

