Council owned golf courses set to reopen

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council will re-open its golf courses at Ballyreagh and Benone from Thursday following the Northern Ireland Executive's decision to ease restrictions on golf.

As per government guidance and governing body recommendations, the courses will open initially to members only (season ticket holders).

Appropriate social distancing and hygiene measures along with amended booking and access arrangements have been put in place to ensure user safety at both locations.

No access will be permitted to the club shop at Ballyreagh, or the on-site toilets at either course. Users are encouraged to arrive at the course promptly with their own equipment for their pre-booked tee time.

To book a tee time for Ballyreagh ring 028 708 22028 or 028 777 50555 for Benone.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will continue to review the opening arrangements at both courses and where feasible will apply the guidance set out by the NI Executive in relation to any further easing of restrictions on golf.

If you would like further information about becoming a member at Benone or Ballyreagh, please get in contact using the numbers listed above.