Statsports SuperCup 2021 tournament is cancelled

AFTER months of planning and meetings with government departments and discussions with tournament partners and funders, the organising committee of STATSports SupercupNI has made the decision to cancel this year’s tournament, which was due to kick off on Sunday July 25.

Tournament chairman Victor Leonard said that ‘no stone had been left unturned’ in attempts to stage the competition later this summer.

“The organising committee has been working tirelessly since last August to bounce back from the disappointment of the cancellation of the 2020 event and return this year with a bigger and better tournament," he said.

"However, ongoing issues with regards to the impact of COVID-19 across the world and logistical obstacles outside of our control there was no other option but to cancel this year’s tournament."

The tournament is one of the jewels in the crown of the Northern Ireland tourism industry and, in 2019, the competition delivered £4.4 million to the Northern Irish economy.

Leonard said this would be another blow to the hospitality and tourism sector.

“The media value in 2019 was £10.2 million, second only to the British Open in Portrush," explained Victor.

"The hardworking tournament social media team led by Jim Sandford and Jason Andrews produced a campaign resulting in a media value of £8million in July last year, even though the tournament didn’t take place; this was a massive positive promotion for council partners and Northern Ireland.

“There is no doubt this will be a huge blow to the local tourism and hospitality sector," he added.

That sentiment was echoed by the Chief Executive for Hospitality Ulster, Colin Neill, who, in paying tribute to the event organisers, admitted he was saddened that it had to be cancelled.

“The STATSports SupercupNI is an integral part of our economy and the benefits created through the number of bed-nights and associated spend by thousands of visitors will be a significant loss to the hospitality sector as we move forward in our recovery process," he said.

“Obviously, the competition has been a key part of the Northern Irish sporting calendar for generations but it has also been part of the hospitality calendar for that same period of time. The benefit the competition has brought to our bars, restaurants and hotels has been vitally important.”

The 2021 event would have been the largest event in the history of the competition, comprising four male age groups at 14, 15, 16 and 18 years old and a new female section which had attracted teams from England, Scotland and the USA, and Mr Leonard is calling for support to ensure the tournament's future.

“It’s now vital that we receive the necessary funding and logistical support from local authorities, government bodies and sponsors to ensure that the Tournament is around for another forty years," he said.

* More on this breaking story in Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper...