Blaze in Ballymoney

Blaze in Ballymoney

NIFRS members attended the scene of a large fire on Tuesday.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

MEMBERS of the NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of a large fire at industrial premises at Ballymoney on Tuesday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282