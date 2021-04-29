Woman appears in court on Limavady murder charge

A 45-year-old woman has appeared at Ballymena Magistrate's Court, charged with the murder of Latvian national, Ludmila Poletelova, in Limavady.

Svetlana Svedova, with an address listed as College Court, Limavady, appeared in court via video-link.

The defendant was charged with the murder of the 61-year-old victim on a date between April 19 and April 24, 2021.

The defendant was assisted by an interpreter and no details of the case were given in court.

An application for legal aid was made which will be granted when the relevant forms are lodged.

The case has been adjourned to May 10, 2021 via video-link at Limavady Court sitting in Ballymena.