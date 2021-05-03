400 new jobs on the way!

PLANS for a massive £75m redevelopment of the old Agivey ‘bacon factory’ - that could see the creation of up 400 jobs in one of the biggest pig processing plants in Northern Ireland - will be submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens planners within days.

Once up to 40 per cent of the province's pigs were killed and cured at the 12 acre Lovell and Christmas site near Bendooragh, until fire in 1998 destroyed livelihoods and ended production.

However, multi award winning Ballymoney architect Johann Muldoon MBE will shortly submit a PAN, or Proposal of Application Notice, for a plan involving £75m of private investment that could lead to the creation of up to 2000 direct and indirect jobs.

She said the proposed resurrection of the site 'like a phoenix out of the flames' would be 'the biggest single, private investment Northern Ireland has seen in generations.'

The locally owned company, registered in Omagh, will operate at the site under the name ‘Bann Side Foods at the Agivey.'

“Initially hesitant about coming to this area, the directors, who have over 35 years in the industry and have proven their acumen and drive, are fully committed, and have already invested heavily," explained Johann.

For the full exclusive interview with Johann, including plans of the proposal see this week's Chronicle.