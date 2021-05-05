Oh Yeah celebrates 14th birthday - virtually!

THE Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast is set to mark its 14th birthday with a specially recorded series of music performances.

Oh Yeah opened its doors to the public on 5th May 2007.

The centre normally programmes a live music celebration, but due to the pandemic this will be the second year that the doors have been closed on its anniversary.

The Virtual Tour of NI will instead celebrate some of our venues and artists via YouTube as we hope for a safe return to live in the coming months.

The tour will set off on May 10th at The Oh Yeah Centre and will complete at The Rostrevor Inn on May 14th.

