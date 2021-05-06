Mayor welcomes launch of council's NI 100 programme

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has welcomed the launch of Council’s NI 100 programme to coincide with Northern Ireland’s 100th anniversary.

Opening the full council meeting on Tuesday evening, Alderman Mark Fielding said the NI 100 programme aims to celebrate what makes Causeway Coast and Glens a special place.

“This week has seen the launch of Council’s NI 100 commemorations with a special church service at St Patrick’s in Coleraine which offered us an opportunity for thanksgiving and reflection on 100 years of Northern Ireland," said the mayor.

“Our programme of events marking the anniversary has now been announced, with council creating a wide range of initiatives, civic events and exhibitions which will take place between now and the end of the year.

“A highlight is an exhibition of 100 Famous Sons and Daughters of the Causeway Coast and Glens, which is now available to view online. Nominated by the public, these are people, past and present, who have made enormous contribution to all facets of life.”

Earlier, the mayor visited all seven of the borough’s District Electoral Areas where he planted a native oak tree as a lasting reminder of the anniversary for future generations.

He also took the opportunity to offer his congratulations to Northern Ireland’s women’s football team which recently qualified for the Euro 2022 finals, paying a special mention to local players Lauren Wade and Chloe McCarron.

During the Council meeting, members ratified the following decisions:

Environmental Services

Establish a LiveSmart Community Environmental Grant Programme for community and voluntary organisations with a total budget of £10,500. The scheme aims to give financial assistance to improve general cleanliness in local areas, particularly in respect of litter, promote recycling, reuse and waste reduction and look at ways of reducing carbon footprint by through simple, practical actions

Approve the progression of an in-vessel composting (IVC) facility at Letterloan Composting Facility, Macosquin to Stage 1 (scoping, feasibility and outline business case).

Members also voted in favour of an amendment from Councillor Cara McShane to increase resources aimed at keeping the borough clean and litter-free.

Leisure and Development

Continue a partnership with Trustees of Garvagh Museum for a four year period and provide support of £10,000 per year.

Carry forward prioritised Growth Deal projects to the Strategic Outline Case (SoC) stage. Through this capital fund, the borough is set to receive £72m after the NI Executive agreed to match fund the UK Government’s Growth Deal allocation.

Enter in to a Management Agreement with Articlave Community Development Association for the operation of Articlave Community Portacabin.

As per normal Council procedures, all decisions are subject to the ‘call-in’ process.

