Site of Barry’s Amusements on the market for £2,750,000

A 2.23-acre site home to the renowned Barry’s Amusements in Portrush has been placed on the market with a guide price of £2,750,000.

The high-profile seafront site is situated in the heart of the town between the newly renovated Portrush Train Station and the West Bay Beach.

The sale is being handled by joint agents, Savills and Philip Tweedie & Company, on behalf of Barry’s Amusements and is being marketed as a development opportunity but, equally, would not disregard the potential purchase as a going concern.

A feasibility study undertaken by Savills has revealed that the site could be developed for several uses including a 120-bed hotel, 23 residential dwellings or a combination of both, in addition to leisure and recreational facilities.

Commenting on the sale, Neal Morrison, Director, Savills Ireland said: “Portrush is one of the most stunning seaside locations in Ireland and the opportunity to acquire a site that fronts onto the beautiful West Strand beach is truly rare.

"We expect demand to be strong due to the potential that this site offers.”

Philip Tweedie of joint agents Philip Tweedie & Company also commented: “We are delighted to be appointed as joint agents on this very exciting sale.

"This is in essence the last true seafront site available in Portrush and should attract a high level of interest from a mix of entrepreneurs and property developers from far and wide.”

Barry’s Amusements first opened at 16 Eglinton St. in 1926 and has remained one of the most popular family attractions for visitors to the area.