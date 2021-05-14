Fans back for visit of Blues?

COLERAINE FC officials remain hopeful that 500 fans will be able to attend the club's last home match of the 2020-21 Danske Bank Premiership against Linfield at the Showgrounds on Tuesday May 25.

Their optimism comes after a NI Executive agreement that from Monday May 24 up to 500 spectators can attend organised outdoor sports fixtures or events where the sports governing body, club or venue operator can ensure compliance with social distancing, control numbers accordingly and have appropriate hygiene regimes in place.

The planned relaxations will be subject to review on May 20, but the move has been welcomed by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

“I am pleased that as a first step, 500 spectators will be permitted to watch sport whether at an underage game or a professional event," she said.

"This is a good sign of progress for those who enjoy watching these events. We will also work with our scientific and medical partners to learn more about the safety at these events and later this month aim to run an event with a higher number again of spectators.

“It was also important to recognise the importance of unstructured sport in our day-to-day lives and to permit those activities to open up again, whether that be five-a-side football in the local leisure centre or Park Run in the local park. Participants must observe the maximum number of 500 people for gatherings when such activities are taking place.

“I must stress that it is important that we see a safe and sensible approach from everyone. These decisions place enormous responsibility on Governing Bodies, clubs and venue operators as well as on individuals. Where possible, everyone must observe social distancing and good hygiene practices.”

The Executive also agreed further easements of sports activities from May 24 that will see the return of unstructured outdoor sport, the removal of the limit of 15 participants in outdoor sport and an increase in the cap of participants across all outdoor sport from 100 to 500 participants.