A momentous day as 1m people vaccinated

THE vaccination of more than one million people here is momentous for our whole society, the First Minister and deputy First Minister have said.



The Ministers were speaking after it was confirmed that 1,000,928 people have now received at least one dose of a vaccine.



First Minister Arlene Foster said: “Today is a hugely significant milestone in our fightback against Covid. The vaccination is not only a life-saver; it is key to unlocking more freedoms, opening up our economy, and allowing us to do the things we have missed so dearly.



“Over the last year, our society has faced a challenge unlike any other, and these have been the most difficult of times for everyone. I am so proud of how far we have come, together. Today, in marking one million people vaccinated, we can all look forward to a better future.



“Administering these vaccines involves a huge logistical effort, and I want to once again thank all those involved in the programme.”



Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “This is an incredible day as we pass the landmark of one million people vaccinated across the north. It is remarkable to reflect on how far we’ve come in just over five months since our vaccination programme began.



“The vaccine is vital in our defence against Covid-19 and I have no doubt that it has already saved many lives. It also paves the way to brighter days for all. Today we can all take heart from this phenomenal success story and look forward to rebuilding our society for the good of everyone.



“I offer my thanks to all those who have come forward to take up the vaccine, and encourage others to do the same. And I commend all those across health and social care who have played in a part in getting us to this point.”