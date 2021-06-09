Police investigate criminal damage at house in Coleraine

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following the report of criminal damage to a house in the Glebe Avenue area of Coleraine just after midnight today, Wednesday 9 June.



Inspector Mullan said: “This was a frightening event for two people who were at home and in their living room when panes of glass in two downstairs windows were smashed.

"As a result, the female occupant of the house sustained minor injuries to her arm and was treated by paramedics.

"A man, who was also at the address at the time was not hurt - although both were shocked by what happened.



“Two vehicles belonging to the couple, which had been parked a short distance from the house, were also damaged. One was a black Kia Sportage and the other a black Audi A4 – and they had had most of their windows smashed.



“Were you in the Tullyarton or Ballycastle Road areas in or around midnight on Tuesday night going into Wednesday? Did you see any unusual activity or anyone acting suspiciously? If you did, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 10 of 9/6/21," he added.



A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.