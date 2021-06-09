Richard Holmes new mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens

THE new Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has been confirmed as Councillor Richard Holmes.

The incoming Deputy Mayor is Councillor Ashleen Schenning.

The pair assumed their roles during Council’s Annual Meeting which was held on Monday June 7.

In his opening mayoral address, Councillor Holmes said: “I know every councillor is as passionate about their home area as I am about Garvagh. We all love this beautiful place. And we all want to make it the best it can possibly be.

“That means working together to ensure nowhere and no one is left behind. After the year we have just had that is more critical than ever as families, businesses and communities recover. As a council, and as councillors, it is our job to lead.

“During the incoming year I want to focus on business, communities and tourism. I want us to continue to help locally established businesses and new start-ups. I want us to build our communities, making them strong and cohesive.

"We are Northern Ireland’s jewel in the crown of the tourist industry and we want to see it grow once more.”

The new Mayor also paid tribute to the work of the health service and council staff who have kept vital functions running throughout the pandemic, as well those working in retail and industry at this time.