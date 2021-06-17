‘Close to Home’ exhibition opens at Flowerfield Arts Centre

AN exhibition by acclaimed artist Maurice Orr, inspired by the writings of Seamus Heaney, has opened at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart.

Through a series of large canvasses and smaller paintings, Maurice takes the viewer on an atmospheric journey through bog, stream, lough edges, rugged fields and dramatic skies as far as the eye can see.

Using earthen colours, texture, panoramic vistas and scale as tools, the viewer is enveloped by the enchantment of Ireland's rural landscape and in particular, the environment of Lough Neagh and Bellaghy which so nurtured the work of the Nobel Laureate.

Maurice Orr was born in England but grew up in Ballymena and now works from his studio in Armoy.

He studied at the Belfast College of Art and Design in the 1970s before working as a graphic designer for the Northern Ireland Civil Service. He turned to oil painting after early retirement.

In recent years, Maurice has been awarded residencies in Iceland, Australia and Vancouver Island. All of these varied landscapes have featured in his work but above all he loves the landscapes of home, never tiring of the changing seascapes of the North Coast or the rural hedgerows and fields of County Antrim.

Close to Home continues until Saturday July 24. Galleries are open Wednesday and Thursday, 10am - 4pm, Friday 10am-3pm and Saturday 10am-1pm.