Covid-19 - Fri 18th June Figures

No further Deaths and 178 positive test results

Covid-19 - 18th June Figures

The NI Department of Health dashboard shows no further coronavirus related deaths and 178 new positive test results.

No deaths occurred outside of the current reporting period.

There are currently no covid patients in ICU.

