Police in Coleraine investigate overnight arson attack

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following an arson attack on a flat in the Rochester Court area in the early hours of this morning (Friday 2 July).

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “Just before 3am, we received a report that a bin had been set alight and pushed against the front door of the property, trapping two people inside.

“On arrival, officers also noticed that graffiti had been painted on the wall.

“NIFRS extinguished the fire and no one was injured during the incident. However, this wreckless act could have turned out very differently.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed anything that could assist us with our investigations to contact police on 101 quoting reference 194 of 02/07/21."

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/