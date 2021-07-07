£3m investment will revolutionise industry

NORTHERN Ireland insurance intermediary, MCL InsureTech Ltd., is launching a new online-only car insurance brand to allow drivers complete digital autonomy over their insurance premiums.

GetSetGo offers customers a convenient way to purchase and manage car insurance premiums online without paperwork or the need to speak to an advisor.

To ensure its success, the company has invested £3m in technology and marketing and as the GetSetGo brand grows and resonates with mainstream drivers, the company will make way for 50 new roles in its Swords office.

GetSetGo is set to disrupt the market and pave the way for insurance premiums of the future.

Coleraine man Gary McClarty, Founder and Managing Director of MCL InsureTech Ltd., which already owns the its4women, 25Plus and BoxyMo insurance brands, said:

“We are very excited about the launch of what is our fourth online car insurance product and one which allows us to compete in the mainstream car insurance arena here in Northern Ireland.

“GetSetGo is launched during a time when the world has had to fast-track its familiarity with working, living and playing online during the pandemic.

"A lot of drivers have been doing many things virtually throughout the past year making a product like GetSetGo – an online only car insurance brand - a less daunting experience and something to be embraced for its convenience.

“We are confident that our product will resonate with many drivers and look forward to developing the brand and welcoming up to 50 new people to our team as we grow," he added.

As part of the product’s marketing spend, MCL InsureTech Ltd. has also signed a partnership with the OTB SPORTS podcast network, a series of sports-focussed conversations that cover everything from Gaelic football to soccer and golf including grass roots games and high-profile teams.

More on this story in Tuesday's print edition...