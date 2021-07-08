Thirsty Airport travellers can once again raise their glasses to a cheeky 6am pint!

PASSENGERS travelling through Belfast International Airport can celebrate normality returning with the opening of the Lagan Bar.

Known as one of the most checked in bars in Northern Ireland, the famous watering hole has been closed for six months during the pandemic.

But it opened up again on Thursday, allowing thirsty punters to enjoy their favourite tipple - from 6am!

With travel restrictions easing the airport now offers over 400 flights per week to a total of 25 destinations including Bournemouth, Inverness, Ibiza, Palma and Menorca - and more flights are being added throughout the summer months.

Airport chief Graham Keddie toasted the return of the Lagan.

“The Lagan Bar is a bit of an institution here for many travellers,” he said.

“We are glad to be able to enhance the overall passenger experience again in the terminal with this offering as more countries are added to the green list.

“The Airport and our airline partners are well prepared with a range of social distancing, hygiene and testing provisions in place throughout the airport.

“As travel begins to open up more, we must ensure that it is done so in a safe manner and ask that passengers are aware with the new measures in place and familiarise themselves with the rules and requirements around air travel this summer.

“As we move towards full reopening, we would ask that passengers are patient and familiarise themselves with the rules around air travel.

“Queues will be expected as we need to maintain social distancing and we would ask that passengers arrive two hours prior to departure.

“Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms must stay away from the airport and passengers must adhere to all the public health guidelines as we start to increase our flights and passenger flow.”

Alistair Caldwell, Operations Manager for SSP who operate The Lagan Bar said it was good to be back.

“We cannot wait to welcome all our customers back for their traditional pre departure drink.

“We have missed the banter and the excitement that the passengers bring and we look forward to seeing all those check-ins on Facebook!”