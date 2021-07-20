Tuesday 20 July 2021 18:00
The NI Department of Health dashboard shows one further coronavirus related death and 1138 new positive test results.
There are six covid patients in ICU, two of which are being ventilated.
Covid-19 - Tue 20th July Figures
