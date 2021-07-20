Giant's Causeway relationship with community 'not entirely harmonious'

THE body responsible for planning management of Northern Ireland's only World Heritage Site has acknowledged its relationship with the local community is “not entirely harmonious.”

World Heritage Sites are required to have a Management Plan under UNESCO and UK Government rules.

Published last week, the Giant’s Causeway and Causeway Coast World Heritage Site Management Plan 2021 – 2027 aims to shape effective conservation at NI’s premier tourist attraction for the next five years.

It states: “(The) local community’s relationship with the site is not entirely harmonious,” it states.

“Some of the challenges include issues with inappropriate parking on rural roads, pinch points of traffic congestion, general disturbance, a perceived disconnect with the Site and more stringent planning regulations within the Distinct Landscape Setting.”

For full story see this week's Chronicle