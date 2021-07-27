Police investigate report of shots fired in Kilrea

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of shots fired at a property in Kilrea in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 27 July.



Detective Inspector McKenna said: “We received a report, just after midnight, that shots had been fired at a house in the Drumsaragh Road area.



“The occupants, while thankfully uninjured, have been left badly shaken.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances. He remains in custody at this time.



“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 12 of 27/07/21.”



Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.