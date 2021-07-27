Tributes paid to popular Coleraine man Jason Dysart

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

TRIBUTES have been paid to popular Coleraine man Jason Dysart following his untimely death.

Hundreds of messages of sympathy have been posted across social media since news emerged.

Jason was a hugely popular figure in his home town where he was well known and loved by many.

He worked in the Coleraine branch of Marks and Spencer and was also a well known doorman at a number of local establishments.

A big Coleraine FC fan, Jason has been described by many as a 'gentleman,' and that is certainly how he will be remembered by many.

