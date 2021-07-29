How to get your jab

Sensational scoring for Lowry and McIlroy on second day at Tokyo 2020
Latest walk-in mobile vaccination clinics – no appointment necessary – for first dose jabs.
Northern HSC Trust
Tilly Molly's Centre, Armoy, Thursday 29 July - 10am to 5pm
Coleraine Town Hall, 35 the Diamond, Coleraine, Saturday 31 July - 10am to 6pm; Sunday 1 August - 1pm to 5pm
Junction One Retail Park, Antrim, Friday 6 August - 2pm to 6.30pm; Saturday 7 August - 10am to 6.30pm
Ballycastle GAA Club, Saturday 7 August - 10am to 5pm
Meadowlane Shopping Centre, Magherafelt, Sunday 8 August - 1pm to 5pm; Saturday 14 August - 10am to 5pm
Sheskburn Recreation Centre, Ballycastle, Sunday 8 August - 10am to 5pm
Dunclug, Ballymena North, 120 Cushendall Road, Ballymena, Wednesday 11 August - 3pm to 8pm
Walk-in first dose jabs - no appointment necessary - are now available at all the Trust vaccination centres.
Or you can book an appointment online at a vaccination centre, at a time to suit you.
For online booking page go to: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/
The vaccination centres are located at:
SSE Arena, Belfast
Foyle Arena
Omagh Leisure Centre
Lakeland Forum, Fermanagh
South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon
Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena
Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.
REMINDER: The regional vaccination centres will close for first doses on Saturday 31 July.
Please note: the vaccination centres and mobile walk-in clinics are only offering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for first doses.
Participating pharmacies are offering Astra Zeneca first doses for people who are aged 40 or over
Details of participating pharmacies and how to book are online at: covid-19.hscni.net/community-pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination-service(external link opens in a new window / tab)
Walk-in jabs are available at the vaccinations for second doses as well as first doses – providing the required interval has passed since your first jab. The required interval between first and second doses is six weeks for Pfizer and eight weeks for Astra Zeneca.