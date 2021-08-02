Family silent over Barry's 'sale'

THE owners of Barry's Amusements in Portrush have declined to comment on reports the site has been sold to a Belfast-based property developer.

On Monday, the BBC said it understood the amusements had been bought by KFC tycoon turned developer, Michael Herbert.

However, The Chronicle understands no deal has yet been done and the family declined to comment.

The Trufelli family first put Barry's up for sale in October 2019 with an asking price of £2.75m.

At the time they insisted they were seeking buyers to take over the business.

The site was later re-marketed as a development opportunity.



Meanwhile, it has emerged that the firm whose bid for Portrush's Dunluce Centre was rejected by councillors earlier this year has submitted a revised offer.

The Chronicle understands the renewed bid will be presented to elected members in the autumn.

