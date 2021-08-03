How to get your jab

How to get your jab
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

FIRST dose vaccinations are available from a series of walk-in mobile vaccination clinics across Northern Ireland.

Participating community pharmacies are also continuing to play their part in getting NI jabbed.

Mobile vaccination clinics
Appointment-free clinics are offering first dose Pfizer or Moderna jabs at the following locations:

Northern HSC Trust

The Junction, Antrim (old Tom Tailor unit), Friday 6 August from 1pm to 6.30pm; Saturday 7 August from 10am to 6.30pm.

Ballycastle GAA Club, Saturday 7 August from 10am to 5pm

Meadowlane Shopping Centre, Magherafelt, Sunday 8 August from 1pm to 5pm

Sheskburn Recreation Centre, Ballycastle, Sunday 8 August from 10am until 5pm

Dunclug, Ballymena North, 120 Cushendall Road, Ballymena, Wednesday 11 August from 3pm to 8pm

Hawthorn Adult Centre, Ellis Street, Carrickfergus BT38 8AZ, Saturday 14 August from 10am to 5pm; Sunday 15 August from 1pm to 5pm

Meadowlane Shopping Centre, Magherafelt, Saturday 14 August from 10am until 5pm

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282