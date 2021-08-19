Givan and O’Neill welcome ‘Big Jab Weekend’ vaccination initiative

FIRST Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have urged all those eligible for a coronavirus vaccine to come forward and get their first jab at the ‘Big Jab Weekend’.

Mass vaccination centres will be offering walk-in first jabs for all adult age groups on August 21 and 22.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “The ‘Big Jab Weekend’ will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.

“The vaccine is key in allowing us to return to all of those aspects of life we hold dear but more importantly, the vaccine is saving lives. And, the more people who are vaccinated, the better equipped we are to deal with the virus.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone who has supported the vaccination programme to date, with over 85 per cent of the adult population receiving the protection of the first jab.

“I would encourage those who have not yet had a vaccine to drop into your nearest vaccination centre this weekend. No appointment is needed and by having your vaccine, you are part of the collective effort in overcoming the pandemic.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Covid-19 is still spreading in our community and, sadly, it is still claiming lives. We want to see as many people as possible protected from Covid, and getting vaccinated is the best way to tackle the virus.

“The majority of people in hospital with Covid-19 are those that have not been vaccinated so I would urge everyone to come forward and get their first dose as soon as possible.

“The mass vaccination centres will be winding down by the end of this month and while there will still be opportunities to get your first jab, the ‘Big Jab Weekend’ provides an opportunity to drop in and have your vaccine at a time that suits you.

“Getting the vaccine will protect not just you, but your family, friends and colleagues and is a vital step on our pathway back to normality.”

The 'Big Jab Weekend' this Saturday and Sunday will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.

There will be ongoing initiatives, including further mobile clinics.

However, opportunities will inevitably become more limited, as the focus of the vaccination programme switches to booster jabs.

To find your nearest COVID vaccination centre, participating pharmacy or pop-up clinic at: nidirect.gov.uk/covidvaccine