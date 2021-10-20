Police confirm Braid visit was linked to misconduct probe

Police have confirmed that Detectives from Criminal Investigation Branch visited the Braid HQ of Mid and East Antrim Council ‘as part of an investigation into suspected offences of Misconduct in Public Office and under the Freedom of Information Act 2000’.

They added: “As this is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Earlier a Ballymena councillor had asked why ‘plain clothed police officers’ were at the Mid and East Antrim headquarters shortly after lunchtime today.

TUV Cllr. Timothy Gaston said he was ‘shocked’ to see PSNI officers in the building.

Cllr. Gaston challenged the Mayor to inform members of what the police were doing at the premises.

The Guardian has sought a comment from Council regarding Cllr. Gaston’s statement.