Courthouse project secures £4m funding

A project to revive Bushmills' historic courthouse as a centre for arts and crafts has received a major funding boost.



Last week the scheme secured a package worth £4.4m from the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, Stormont's Department for Communities and the Department for Rural and Community Development in the Republic.

The Old Courthouse Building was built by the McNaughton family in 1834, to serve as a Petty Session Court in the area. Although unused since the 1960’s, it has remained an iconic landmark in the village.

The 'creative hub' that will occupy the building is the brainchild of Enterprise Causeway.

As revealed by the Chronicle in April, the proposal is the subject of a planning application being considered by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

