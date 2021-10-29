Police appeal following Armoy burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in the Main Street area of Armoy yesterday evening (Thursday 28 October).

Detective Sergeant Moyne said: “At around 10pm, we received a report that a female home owner, aged in her 80s, had woken up to find that approximately 6 masked men had broken into the property.

“They made off with a substantial sum of money in a red coloured car towards the Carrowreagh Road area, leaving the victim extremely distressed by the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the burglary to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2108 28/10/21.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.