Lodge Road closed due to lorry on fire

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com
Thursday 11 November 2021 8:28
THE Lodge Road in Coleraine has been closed due to a lorry on fire in the area.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Support scheme to be set up as firmus blame gas tariff rise on wholesale costs
Aghadowey Oval race meeting on Saturday night is postponed
Rachael Blackmore wins Irish Racing Hero Award
Holders Coleraine safely through to last four of Bet McLean League Cup
Lurgan schoolteacher Seamus Heffron looking for double joy
Derek Paton crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion
Ireland squad named for Autumn Nations Series
Bannsiders face trip to Glentoran
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Dr Dessie Nutt.
Seamus Heffron.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282